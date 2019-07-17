Fire spotted at Kellogg building, Kumo Sushi Bar on Elm Street in New Haven













NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven/Hartford fire crews have responded to a call of a second alarm fire at a restaurant on Elm Street Wednesday morning.

Fire officials have been dispatched to the Kellogg building and Kumo Sushi Bar restaurant on 7 Elm Street in New Haven for a structure fire. Officials say the fire was in the basement of the structure.

Two firefighter on scene have been taken into ambulances.

Elm and State Streets will be closed will fire officials continue investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

