WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire decimated a vacant factory in Waterbury Saturday night, according to the Waterbury Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of 800 South Main St. at approximately 8:00 p.m. The fire began on the riverside of the factory and quickly spread throughout the entire structure.

A general alarm was called and all fire companies in the area responded. The fire has been contained. Three crews will remain on the scene throughout the day to monitor the situation. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency are on the scene testing the air and water quality.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Fire Marshal’s office has taken control of the investigation.