NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple firefighter crews battled flames for hours on end early Saturday morning in New Haven.

At 1:54 a.m., firefighters were informed of a fire at 26 Valley Place.

When they arrived, they quickly discovered it was a fully-involved fire and immediately requested mutual aid.

The fire had started in a single-family home and spread to a multi-family home. Luckily, no one was killed in the flames. The owner of 26 Valley Place had evacuated himself and was suffering from minor injuries, so he was transported to the Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to first responders, this fire was especially difficult to knock down because it prevented any crews from entering the interior. They spent hours working on the exterior, and by the time the fire was defeated, the single-family home was destroyed.

One side of the multi-family home was damaged, but crews were able to escort the residents inside to retrieve essentials. They are residing in the other side of the home until repairs are made.