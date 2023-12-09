WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A firefighter is fine after falling through a floor while fighting a fire in West Haven Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a 2-family home at 75 California St. at 11:48 a.m. on the report of a fire. Upon arrival the 3 people on the first floor and 2 people on the second floor had all gotten out uninjured.

As firefighters were fighting the fire a firefighter fell through a floor and a mayday call was made that lasted for about 30 seconds at which time the firefighter got out and was fine and did not require hospitalization.

It took several hours to bring the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation but investigators are looking at the possibility it started in a dryer vent.