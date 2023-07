WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a fire at an abandoned building in Waterbury Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze early Tuesday at a three-story wood building. Crews were in the attic and used ladders to climb the building.

Photo via News 8

The house is abandoned.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, fire officials on the scene said.

The fire is knocked down as of 7 a.m.

Stay with News 8 for updates