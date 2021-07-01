Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at home in West Haven; 3 treated for heat exhaustion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Haven Thursday evening.

The 2-alarm fire is at a two-store home on Admiral Street. It appears the fire is mostly contained to the back end of the second and third floors of the home.

At least three firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion: one was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for burns to his lower leg.

The fire chief tells News 8, several people were inside the home when they arrived, but they were able to get out safely.

Fire, police, and EMTs are currently on scene.