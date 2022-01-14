Firefighters battle blaze at Meriden home

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a fire at a single-family home in Meriden Friday night.

According to Meriden Fire Department Chief Kenneth Morgan, the call came in at 5:41 p.m. He said the fire was in the rear and wrapped around the house on Evergreen Lane. He said there was fire on multiple floors.

There were four people home at the time, all of whom got out safely, according to Morgan. He said two cats are missing.

Morgan said they believe the wind whipped the fire around the house. He believes the house will be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

