Firefighters rescue home occupant trapped on second floor in Hamden fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department responded to a house fire on Beechwood Avenue overnight Monday.

Fire officials said the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, responders found a person leaning out of a second-floor window. Firefighters were able to get a ladder up to the window and get the trapped person out.

The person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the fire started in the living room. The fire is under the investigation of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

