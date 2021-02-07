Firefighters respond to 2-alarm apartment fire in Hamden

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire officials responded to a second alarm fire at an apartment building on Pine Rock Ave Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the third floor of an apartment building on 306 Pine Rock.

Fire officials say that the response was upgraded to a second-alarm fire bringing all fire units to the scene.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished while residents were evacuated.

Officials report that one resident was displaced, and one resident was transported to the hospital with minor issues.

News 8 has reached out to fire officials to see whether the cause of the fire has been determined.

