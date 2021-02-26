Firefighters respond to house fire on Charles Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in New Haven have responded to a fire in a home on Charles Street Friday morning.

The fire started at around 6:30 a.m.

At least half a dozen fire units have responded to the scene on the corner of Charles Street and Dixwell Avenue, where firefighters say smoke was coming from the second floor of a home.

Fire crews are now on the roof, working to extinguish the hot spots in the house. The fire chief said the ice on the ground makes fighting the fire a bit more treacherous.

People were inside at the time but made it out safely; four people were displaced and are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The scene is still active; drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

