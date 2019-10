(WTNH) — Firefighters are responding to a second alarm structure fire on Hallock Avenue in New Haven mid-day Thursday.

No word on any injuries or cause of the fire.

A firefighter on scene told News 8 the wind is creating a challenge for putting out the flames.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Hallock ave 2nd alarm https://t.co/WFTNQX2i51 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) October 17, 2019

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.