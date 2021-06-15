Fireworks coming back to New Haven 2021; News 8 proud media sponsor of July 4 display

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fireworks are coming back to New Haven. News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the display and we have everything you need to know.

It’s an exciting time in the Elm City as summer approaches. It’s the first time in over a year where residents will be able to come together since the COVID-19 pandemic.

We were joined live by Mayor Justin Elicker Tuesday from the top of East Rock (where the fireworks will be set off on July 4 around 9 p.m.). He shares what everyone can expect from this year’s display and how you can watch it.

See the full interview in the video above.