Fireworks coming back to New Haven 2021; News 8 proud media sponsor of July 4 display

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fireworks are coming back to New Haven. News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the display and we have everything you need to know.

It’s an exciting time in the Elm City as summer approaches. It’s the first time in over a year where residents will be able to come together since the COVID-19 pandemic.

We were joined live by Mayor Justin Elicker Tuesday from the top of East Rock (where the fireworks will be set off on July 4 around 9 p.m.). He shares what everyone can expect from this year’s display and how you can watch it.

See the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven bike shop sees low inventory, increase in repairs due to pandemic

News /

Norton School receives national recognition for academic performance

News /

New Haven' Columbus Academy renamed "Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration"

News /

Transfer of principal accused of using racial slur approved by New Haven Board of Ed

News /

Transfer of principal accused of using racial slur approved by New Haven Board of Ed

News /

Teachers burnt out after year of pandemic teaching; CT school districts facing potential summer school teacher shortage

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss