Fireworks frustrations: Police on patrol in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — There are frustrations over fireworks across the state. Now, residents are launching complaints for police to clamp down on people using illegal fireworks to light up and disrupt neighborhoods.

“It’s so rude and inconsiderate,” said Gil Kirby of Naugatuck.

“It’s disregard for others, you know?” added Naugatuck resident, James Everette.

Everette sais it’s gotten so bad in his neighborhood that he’s called police — he isn’t the only one. Naugatuck police said the number of calls about illegal fireworks is skyrocketing. They’ve added more dispatchers to deal with the additional calls and more officers to specifically keep an eye out for those launching illegal fireworks.

News 8 rode along with one of those officers on Friday. Danielle Durette told News 8 one big concern is safety.

“It makes us a little nervous because the fireworks that are illegal for a reason,” she said. “We’re concerned with people’s safety because the more people are shooting them off, the more chances are something could go wrong, and somebody could get hurt.”

While News 8 was in Naugatuck gathering interviews for our television report, illegal fireworks were going off near the police headquarters.

Officer Durette told News 8 those caught with illegal fireworks could get a ticket for creating a public disturbance. It’ll cost about $100. Or, they could be issued a misdemeanor summons to appear in court. Commercial display fireworks are classified as explosives and that could lead to a felony arrest.

Police responded to several fireworks calls Friday night — no word as of the filing of this report if police handed out any tickets or summonses. But, Everette is issuing this request: “Stop. Just please stop.”

