First black female-owned brewery in CT being honored at New Haven Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beer and museums isn’t a combination that usually comes to mind, but that was the case on Friday in the Elm City.

The New Haven Museum is honoring Rhythm Brewing Company, which is the first black female-owned beer company in Connecticut.

Founder Alisa Bowens-Mercado was joined by family and friends for the debut of the collection.

“Entrepreneurship and living your life’s passion and your life’s dreams absolutely can come true,” said Bowens-Mercado.

Rhythm Brewing Company items are now part of the permanent collection at the New Haven Museum.