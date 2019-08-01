Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus confirmed in East Haven

(WTNH) — Mosquitoes identified carrying the West Nile Virus have been confirmed by the State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program (MMP) for the first time this year.
Mosquitoes trapped in East Haven on July 30th have tested positive for the virus.
“The West Nile virus season has begun. We typically first detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes from late-June to mid-July so this year’s detection is later than usual. Nevertheless, virus activity can escalate very quickly and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September.”Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active.
- Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
- Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.