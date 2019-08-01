Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus confirmed in East Haven

(WTNH) — Mosquitoes identified carrying the West Nile Virus have been confirmed by the State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program (MMP) for the first time this year.

Mosquitoes trapped in East Haven on July 30th have tested positive for the virus.

“The West Nile virus season has begun. We typically first detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes from late-June to mid-July so this year’s detection is later than usual. Nevertheless, virus activity can escalate very quickly and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September.” Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should: