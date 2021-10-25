First city council meeting since DiMassa’s arrest happening Monday night in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state representative accused of stealing more than $635,000 from the city of West Haven has resigned from public office. He has stepped down from his roles as a state representative and administrative assistant to West Haven’s City Council. Monday, the council is holding their first meeting since his arrest and resignation.

Michael DiMassa has been charged with wire fraud, accused of scamming the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds. He had been named “designee” of the money, giving him access to it.

The first West Haven City Council meeting since his arrest is set to happen Monday night at 7 p.m. While it’s not on the agenda, it is expected to be brought up.

In the wake of DiMassa’s arrest, many have called for there to be accountability and justice.

“Our credibility as political leaders is the public’s trust,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Any time something like this happens, it hurts people’s faith in government. Now, let’s let justice take its course.”

As for what’s next, there will have to be a special election to fill his seat as a state representative. DiMassa will be back in court in December.