First Congregational Church in Waterbury hosts Christmas dinner

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The First Congregational Church in Waterbury didn’t let people stay home alone for Christmas.

The church hosted a Christmas dinner from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday with good food and good company. Everyone who came had to wear a mask including the volunteers. People were seen sitting around a table with a Christmas tree nearby.

“It’s Christmas morning and you want to stay up with the kids but when I get here it’s fantastic I love it,” said Senior Minister, Kenneth Frazier.

“It’s nice to see a good turnout it’s nice to see people you can serve, last year we weren’t able to do that,” said Dinner Coordinator, Gianna Lukcso.

The Minister says a small group of people donate to this mission every year and they also get donations from local grocery stores and shops.

The church also sets aside money in their budget every year so they can serve those in need.