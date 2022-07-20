NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – First Lady Doctor Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a Connecticut native, are kicking off their summer learning tour in New Haven on Wednesday.

Officials working for the First Lady and Secretary Cardona said the pair will be visiting a summer enrichment program for local public school students, called Horizons. Horizons began at the Foote School and expanded to Albertus Magnus back in 2021.

While there are outdoor activities at Horizon like swimming and playing, it is not a summer day camp. The program has a strong focus on learning and schoolwork, officials said. Horizon’s mission with its kids is to stop what they call the “summer slide”.

The “summer slide” is when students forget the material they learned during the school year over their summer vacation since they aren’t applying those skills. The fear then, is that kids will backslide academically when the next school year begins.

So, Horizons does its best to ensure that public school kids don’t get lost in that academic backslide when September rolls around. As a privately funded organization, it’s a completely free tool to use, and it can educate kids from Kindergarten to the eighth grade.

First Lady Biden will get a tour of the program along with Education Secretary Cardona, who was once a teacher and school administrator in Connecticut. According to officials, students in the program will read to the First Lady and secretary from a book about a boy jumping off a high dive. Then, they will take part in a STEM activity using LEGOS.

The First Lady lands at Tweed at 12:30 p.m., and the program starts at 1 p.m. If you’re in the area at this time, expect extra security and road closures around parts of New Haven.