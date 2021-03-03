First lady Jill Biden, new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour elementary school in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a moment of pride for Connecticut’s Miguel Cardona, the newly minted U.S. Education Secretary returning to his hometown of Meriden Wednesday. He is joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden for a tour of Benjamin Franklin School.

The purpose of their visit is to see first-hand what safety and mitigation measures the schools have implemented in classrooms to be open safely for in-person learning, according to the Office of the First Lady.

Reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority of the Biden administration.

During their visit to the school, they will speak with a kindergarten teacher about COVID mitigation strategies, as well as a second-grade teacher about her experience with going back to in-person learning. The Assistant Principal and Senior Director of Student Support and Special Education will also speak with Biden and Cardona about the importance of special education.

Dr. Cardona was sworn in as 12th Secretary of Education Tuesday evening.

Secretary Cardona told News 8 that Connecticut will always be his home. He plans to have a place down in Washington D.C. and will commute. He wants to have face-to-face meetings with staff and create the culture in D.C. for in-person learning around the nation.

“To Connecticut students — I’m one of you,” Dr. Cardona said. “I told students in Meriden before I left: My story is your story. I’ve been blessed with fortune and good people around me and I’ve learned a lot from so many wonderful educators.”

On the first full day of the job, Dr. Cardona released a statement for parents and students, saying in part, “Our first priority is to return students to the classroom for in-person learning, but we know there’s more work to be done once we’ve achieved that goal. We’re also working toward building better career pathways, making college more affordable, ensuring all students have access to high quality schools.”

The last time the Silver City had a political visitor was in 1952 when President Harry Truman came during his campaign.