First Student, Inc. to extend shut down for 2 weeks, New Haven city officials announce

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – New Haven city officials have extended the shut down of First Student, Inc. after confirmation of eleven positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

“We will be working with First Student to review employee protocols and disinfecting protocols so that we can resume operations on November 16th,” said New Haven Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Michael Pinto.

The news comes just as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. New Haven officials recently announced that the city is rolling back from Phase 3 business protocols to Phase 2.

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond added, “As a result, First Student, Inc. will cease all operations for the next two weeks. We anticipate there will be additional cases and will be sure to let the public know.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also gave a comment on the announcement saying, “the rapid increase in cases should be concerning to all residents. The City will continue to address violations in State and City COVID guidelines to ensure the safety of the community. We must all do our part – mask-wearing, social distancing, and not gathering in groups – even small ones – to reduce the number of cases.”