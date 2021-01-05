First wave of direct-care staff at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center receive COVID vaccine

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first wave of direct-care staff at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Phase 1A of vaccinations allows the State to vaccinate “critical members of the workforce who work in healthcare settings and who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to clients.”

As an employee who provides direct care to our students, you have been prioritized to get this vaccination in the first phase of the roll-out,” the State DDS wrote in correspondence to Chapel Haven.

100 CHSC employees are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A, many of whom have already gotten the shot.

“I’ve never been so excited to have a vaccine,” Vice President of Autism Spectrum Services Gina Apicella said. “Knowing this small action on my part can help to keep our CHSC community, and my loved ones safe means so much to me.”

CHSC provides services for those with developmental and social disabilities to empower them to live independent lives.

Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination rollout will include those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, which will include Chapel Haven adults.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Museum to receive $22K COVID relief fund grant

News /

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes retiring, mayor's office says

News /

Meriden remembers David Paul in first vigil since cold case was solved

News /

Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in 2019 homicide of Hamden man

News /

Derby man dead following serious rollover crash that began on Rt. 8 in Beacon Falls, ended next to train tracks

News /

New Haven sets date for partial reopening for hybrid learning in 2021

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss