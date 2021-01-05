First wave of direct-care staff at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center receive COVID vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first wave of direct-care staff at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Phase 1A of vaccinations allows the State to vaccinate “critical members of the workforce who work in healthcare settings and who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to clients.”

“As an employee who provides direct care to our students, you have been prioritized to get this vaccination in the first phase of the roll-out,” the State DDS wrote in correspondence to Chapel Haven.

100 CHSC employees are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A, many of whom have already gotten the shot.

“I’ve never been so excited to have a vaccine,” Vice President of Autism Spectrum Services Gina Apicella said. “Knowing this small action on my part can help to keep our CHSC community, and my loved ones safe means so much to me.”

CHSC provides services for those with developmental and social disabilities to empower them to live independent lives.

Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination rollout will include those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, which will include Chapel Haven adults.