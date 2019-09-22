Fish litter highway after crash involving truck pulling boat, Rt 8 Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash on Route 8 North involving a truck pulling a boat on a trailer backed up the highway for over an hour Sunday.

Photo: Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services

Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services reported in a post that the motor vehicle accident occurred just prior to the exit 19 off ramp.

The crash crushed the front-end of the truck and flipped the boat and trailer, spilling fishing equipment – and fish – onto the highway.

Four occupants were in the vehicle and were reportedly treated on the scene for their injuries.

According to Ansonia RMS, the highway has since been cleared of debris and reopened.

State Police have taken the driver into custody.