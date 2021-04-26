Five Meriden officers injured, suspects in custody after suspects lead PD on chase, rammed car into cruisers

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five officers are injured after suspects lead Meriden Police on a chase and rammed their vehicle into police cruisers Monday.

At about 5:20 p.m., Meriden police located a Red Chevy Impala matching the description of a vehicle used in a recent shooting in the city.

Officers called for additional resources identifying the occupants of the suspect vehicle.

As Officers approached the suspect vehicle, the suspects in the car saw the officers and proceeded to drive their car initially into two marked cruisers and then into a third undercover vehicle. The officers that had approached the suspects was hit by their car before the suspects rammed the cruisers and unmarked vehicles a second time.

The suspects were able to ram the cruisers apart enough to drive over the sidewalk and flee heading West on West main Street.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspects in the area of Ames Avenue and Lockwood Street.

The suspects fled on foot, but officers were able to catch them after a brief foot chase.

Officers say one of the male suspects discard a weapon. It and a second weapon were later located by a K-9 officer.

Five officers in total were injured and were transported to the area hospital for various injuries.

A follow-up will be released Tuesday, once charges and names are available, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.