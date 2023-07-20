NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five officers involved in the incident which left Randy Cox paralyzed are due in court on Thursday.

This is a pre-trail, remote hearing.

Officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Riviera were fired since they were in court last, and this is the first time they will face a judge since the City of New Haven reached a $45 million settlement with Cox.

Both Lavandier and Riviera pled not guilty in February, along with Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Oscar Diaz, and Sergeant Betsy Segui. All five officers turned themselves in to state police in November of last year for violations of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. They each posted a $25,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2022 when the New Haven Police Department was transporting Cox to a detention facility when he was injured during transport due to the lack of seatbelts.

The five officers in question failed to intervene when he was hurt, according to a report from internal affairs.

In June, a joint settlement of $45 million was reached in the case of Richard Cox v. the City of New Haven.