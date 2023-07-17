WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend’s severe storm flooded homes and roads throughout the area, including Waterbury and Wolcott.

Waterbury’s public works director said that first responders received 500 calls for service, which included two motor vehicle rescues. The storm impacted homes across the Brass City and closed about a dozen streets.

Homeowner Luis Pineda says his backyard was flooded Sunday morning. Water poured into his property on Cooke Street, which is a house made up of four apartments full of families.

“The tenant called me screaming, because they have kids and because all of the water is going inside the apartment,” Pineda said.

Pineda said he had two feet of water in his basement, which destroyed his new hot water heater and boiler.

“I’m the owner of this house for the last five years and have never seen this kind of problem,” Pineda said.

Allen Randolph, who owner ServPro of Waterbury, said his company received more than 200 calls for flood mitigation. It has responded to more than 100 of them so far.

His advice for homeowners is to drain floodwater as quickly as possible, remove furniture from that area and then ventilate your home.

“Extract all of the standing water,” Randolph said. “Extract as much moisture as possible, and then provide some dehumidification to the area.”

Crews are also cleaning up in Wolcott, where emergency management director, Mo McCarthy, said they’re assessing more than a dozen areas and rebuilding roadways.

“You really can’t do anything to alleviate the problem until it’s over,” McCarthy said. “You know, the water has to drain.”

McCarthy said damage could cost about a $1 million and take two to three weeks to clean up.