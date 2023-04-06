NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is Florida on the mind for your next vacation?

Well, you’re not alone, as Avelo Airlines announced two new Florida destinations from Tweed-New Haven airport (HVN).

The new nonstop destinations include Daytona Beach and Melbourne — marking eight Florida flights via Avelo Air.

In Melbourne, travelers can experience 72 miles of family-friendly paradise of the coast, which is only 45 minutes east of Orlando. Additionally, visitors can see a rocket launch up-close, take a cruise from Port Canaveral, or discover the lively downtown arts and entertainment scene.

Daytona Beach offers beach-goers 23 miles of iconic white sand beaches. The Daytona Beach area includes seven cities and towns known for its iconic beaches, as well as outdoor adventures and local cuisine.

The twice-weekly service to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will begin on June 21 and run Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the trip to Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) will start June 22 on Thursdays and Sundays.

Both flights will be operated by Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, with one-way introductory fares starting at $49.

“We are excited to offer Southern Connecticut residents even more travel options with the addition of these two new Florida routes,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “With 17 nonstop destinations, including eight Florida cities, flying from Tweed is more convenient and affordable than ever.”

Avelo now serves 17 nonstop destinations via Tweed Airport, including stops in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and Chicago.

See the full list of Avelo destinations and tickets here.