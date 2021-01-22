NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As more and more people are becoming eligible for the Covid vaccine, Yale New Haven Health is opening up more and more vaccination centers. The latest is at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The center is better known for ball games and track meets, but now, Hillhouse athletes will be sharing the field house with medical personnel from Yale and the City of New Haven.

“Because the corridor is so long, it’s about 5,000 square feet, and that’s going to give us ample space to just be able to utilize the front and still allow practice and not disrupt the winter sports that will be in there with the students,” explained New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond.

“We’re going to have 22 stations open,” said Yale New Haven Health Vice President Mark Sevilla. “Based on what we’re scheduling, that’s about six an hour, that’s 1,400 people a day.”

The plan is to vaccinate that many people seven days a week, but that assumes they have enough of the vaccine to go around.

“The supplies have varied,” Sevilla said. “I don’t know the reasons why, but it’s just the distribution right now is now at a level where it’s consistent and predictable.”

In addition to Floyd Little Field House, Yale is also opening up a vaccine center on campus in the Lanman Center, between Payne Whitney Gym and the campus police headquarters.

Vaccinations for tier 1A have been going on for more than a month. Now we are into tier 1B, which means anyone 75 and older can sign up for the vaccine. That’s why they need all this additional capacity. Plus, every shot gets us a tiny bit closer to getting back to normal.

“As we go through each of the phases, it’s really given us hope that, the more we vaccinate, we can get to herd immunity, which is going to be so critical and vital,” said Bond.

It is important to remember that you cannot show up at any of these vaccination centers without an appointment. There are several ways for eligible individuals to sign up for a vaccine: