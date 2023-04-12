NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents now have the chance to fly into summer as Avelo Airlines announced the return of its daily flights from New Haven to Orlando.

Its popular non-stop service between Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and the Theme Park Capital of the World has been extended from five to seven days a week.

“The summer travel season is fast approaching, and getting to Orlando is now easier and more affordable than ever,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “With the return of Tuesdays and Wednesdays to our Orlando flight schedule, we now offer our customers the flexibility to fly between New Haven and sun-soaked Central Florida seven days per week. With 12 nonstop flights from Southern Connecticut to Orlando every week this summer, there has never been a better time to book your summer vacation.”

The service will be offered seven days a week from June 20 to September 6 to Orlando International Airport (MCO) with twice daily services running Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The reinstated Tuesday and Wednesday summer flights, as a part of the special “Fly into Summer” promotion, are up-for-grabs for one-way fares of $59.

Currently, Avelo Airlines serves 17 nonstop destinations across seven states from Tweed Airport, including Charleston, Fort Myers, Nashville, Tampa, and Raleigh. Two new destinations were just announced from New Haven to Florida: Daytona Beach and Melbourne.

Find tickets via Avelo Air here.