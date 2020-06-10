Flyover honoring 2020 grads of New Haven Public Schools scheduled for Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A flyover in honor of New Haven Public School 2020 graduates will take place Thursday morning, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday.

The flight will begin at 11-11:15 a.m. at Lighthouse Park and “will make its way through all our neighborhoods,” the mayor said on Twitter.

The plane will be flying a banner congratulating the graduating classes of 2020 from all New Haven public schools.

Residents of downtown New Haven will be able to look up and see the plane from their own homes.

According to the mayor, City Departments made the salute possible.