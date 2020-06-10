Flyover honoring 2020 grads of New Haven Public Schools scheduled for Thursday

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graduation_249287

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A flyover in honor of New Haven Public School 2020 graduates will take place Thursday morning, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday.

The flight will begin at 11-11:15 a.m. at Lighthouse Park and “will make its way through all our neighborhoods,” the mayor said on Twitter.

The plane will be flying a banner congratulating the graduating classes of 2020 from all New Haven public schools.

Residents of downtown New Haven will be able to look up and see the plane from their own homes.

According to the mayor, City Departments made the salute possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine"

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station"

CT Checkup: Wolcott grocery store overwhelmed during pandemic supports local couple with stage-four cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Wolcott grocery store overwhelmed during pandemic supports local couple with stage-four cancer"

Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted after reportedly shooting woman in West Haven parking lot"

Food truck catering to the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food truck catering to the pandemic"

Fire crews fight blaze in Wallingford, black smoke could be seen from highway

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire crews fight blaze in Wallingford, black smoke could be seen from highway"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss