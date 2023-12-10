BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are attributing fog as the reason why seven vehicles crashed early Sunday morning in Beacon Falls, leading to nine people being hospitalized.

The crash first happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Route 8 North between exits 24 and 25, according to firefighters. Soon after, other vehicles began hitting the ones that initially crashed.

Another crash happened at about 3:10 a.m., although firefighters have not specified the exact location.

In total, nine people were taken to three different hospitals, according to fire officials. One patient is considered to have received “modified trauma.”