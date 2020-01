NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some brave souls kicked off 2020 with a swim in Long Island Sound. The “Plunge for Parks” First Day New Haven took place at Lighthouse Point Park.

How did the water feel? One participant said, “It was really cold when I went in and it was worse when I came out. I couldn’t feel my legs at all. Then getting into the hot tub, I feel fine now.”

About 65 people took part in the plunge. Money raised by each person goes towards the New Haven park of their choosing.