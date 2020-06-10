Food trucks think creatively to keep up business, health safety for customers amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In phase 2 of reopening the state – just over a week away – restaurants will be allowed to seat customers inside with restrictions. But what about food trucks who usually cater to big crowds?

For several years now, trucks have lined up along Long Wharf by I-95 in New Haven. They are following social distancing guidelines, but it’s going to take a little more creativity for food trucks to keep up business since this pandemic has done away with ‘business as usual.’

At Pig Rig Barbecue in Wallingford, they have both a restaurant and food truck and recently fed more than 500 workers at Gaylord Hospital.

Owner Dan Lanigan served in the army and is used to structure. He told News 8, working with restrictions is not an issue.

I essentially pre-packaged stuff so that when people came up they could say ‘I want pork’ or ‘chicken,’ ‘I want mac and cheese’ or ‘I want cowboy beans’ and ‘I want a cornbread’ or ‘a sweat bread’ and we have it all ready to go. We put it in a container and hand it out the window and away they [go]. We’re in the people business, and we got to see people, get to make them happy. They certainly deserve it; they’ve been working hard in a difficult environment. Yeah, I’m very proud of it but above all, I’m proud of my staff for executing it the way we did. – Dan Lanigan/Owner Pig Rig Barbecue

Lanigan said to take a minute to remember all of the local places you may have asked for donations for golf tournaments or booster clubs. They are going to need community support.

One thing that gives some insight into the type of person Lanigan is: he said other than being the proud father of two sons is that he has created 12-15 meaningful jobs.