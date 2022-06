HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of people who enjoy the arts and music came together for Hamden Fest.

There was music, arts and crafts, and local food trucks and vendors. It took place Saturday afternoon in Hamden Town Center Park.

Members of the News 8 family also got in the action, including co-chief meteorologist Joe Furey, anchor and reporter Sarah Cody, reporter Ken Houston, and Good Morning Connecticut anchor Keith Kountz.





The Wendy May Band is set to perform at 7 p.m.