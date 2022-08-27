NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Food trucks took over the Naugatuck Green on Saturday as many foodies enjoyed the second annual Food Truck Festival.

The event kicked-off along the Town Green and Church Street to benefit the Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen and Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Saint Michael’s Church.

Visitors were asked to bring non-perishable food items.

Along with great food, the event featured entertainment, music, and crafts, all organized by the Naugatuck Outreach Partnership.

“It’s become a community event – and that is exactly what our organization stands for,” Deb Deptula, President of the Naugatuck Outreach Partnership, said. “We care for the community, we do fundraising, and then we donate it out to other organizations within our community.)

Over 20 food trucks participated in this year’s festival.