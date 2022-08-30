EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former East Haven firefighter and Battalion Chief has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against the East Haven Fire Department (EHFD) on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that East Haven fire officials attempted to prevent the plaintiff, Eileen Parlato, from becoming its first female firefighter about 30 years ago.

It also accuses the department of engaging in a sexist campaign to squash Parlato’s efforts to be promoted to Assistant Chief, in favor of an “objectively far-less qualified” man, according to the press release.

Parlato’s lawsuit said that the campaign against her was spearheaded by EHFD’s Chief. The campaign allegedly included a series of misconduct, including that:

The Chief falsely told the Board of Fire Commissioners that he knew of no internal candidate interested in the role when Parlato had clearly expressed her interest

The Chief changed the format of the Assistant Chief exam from written to only oral, making the process more subjective, and then hand-picking people to sit on the panel for the presentations

The panel chosen by the Chief deviated from the approval list of questions during its interview of the male candidate

The panel assisted the male candidate during his interview by providing him with supportive information when he struggled

EHFD denied Parlato the opportunity to be considered by the Board and claimed that its denial was based in part on her “lack of fire department leadership experience”

Parlato’s lawsuit also noted that at the time when the EHFD promoted a man to Assistant Chief over Parlato, the male candidate only had 11 months of experience as a Battalion Chief. Parlato had served as a Battalion Chief for 16 years.

She is being represented in this case by a local law firm known as Garrison, Levin-Epstein, Fitzgerald & Pirrotti, P.C., in New Haven.

The East Haven Fire Department has been contacted for comment by News 8. They have yet to give a response.