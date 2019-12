BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Bridgeport police officer charged in a drunk driving crash in Stratford is taking a plea deal.

John Carrano pleaded No Contest Tuesday to an assault charge.

Police say in December of 2017 Carrano was drunk driving on the wrong side of Broadbridge Avenue and collided head-on with another car.

The Connecticut Post reports Carrano will get three years of probation.