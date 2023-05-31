WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former state representative will find out how much time he will spend in prison on Wednesday.

In November 2022, Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. It was part of a scheme that involved stealing more than $1.2 million dollars in COVID-19 funds from West Haven.

The former representative is facing between 41 to 51 months behind bars. He also owes West Haven a significant amount of money.

The thefts began in 2020. At the time, Michael DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. In this role, he had the authority to approve coronavirus related expenses.

He was arrested in 2021—charged with three counts of conspiracy, in connection to a wire fraud scheme involving three other people. The money was stolen from the city of West Haven, and almost entirely COVID-19 relief funds.

Three others have been sentenced to time in prison for their involvement, including DiMassa’s wife, Lauren DiMassa. DiMassa has been ordered to pay $1.2 million dollars in restitution, and could owe a fine up to $2.4 million dollars.

Prior to today’s scheduled sentencing, DiMassa’s defense attorney said his client would not be able to pay the funds by sentencing, as the stolen money is gone.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.