New Haven

Former Connecticut Chief Justice Francis McDonald dies at 87

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 10:50 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 02:17 PM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Former Connecticut Chief Justice Francis M. McDonald, known as an outspoken, tough-on-crime conservative who often dissented with the majority, has died. He was 87.

An obituary prepared by his family says he died Monday at a hospital in his native Waterbury from complications from pneumonia.

McDonald was a state trial court judge for 12 years before joining the state Supreme Court as an associate justice in 1996 after being nominated by former Gov. John Rowland. The Republican governor later nominated him for chief justice and he served in the post from September 1999 to January 2001, when he reached the mandatory judge retirement age of 70.

In a statement, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said, "Frank McDonald was a lawyer's lawyer, and a gentleman's gentleman. A prosecutor of unqualified fairness and zeal, he became an insightful and incisive jurist who deeply respected the rule of law. Above all, he was a caring and thoughtful friend and family man."

The Yale Law School graduate previously served as Waterbury state's attorney and prosecuted major murder cases.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Litchfield.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center