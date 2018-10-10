Former Connecticut Chief Justice Francis McDonald dies at 87
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Former Connecticut Chief Justice Francis M. McDonald, known as an outspoken, tough-on-crime conservative who often dissented with the majority, has died. He was 87.
An obituary prepared by his family says he died Monday at a hospital in his native Waterbury from complications from pneumonia.
McDonald was a state trial court judge for 12 years before joining the state Supreme Court as an associate justice in 1996 after being nominated by former Gov. John Rowland. The Republican governor later nominated him for chief justice and he served in the post from September 1999 to January 2001, when he reached the mandatory judge retirement age of 70.
In a statement, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said, "Frank McDonald was a lawyer's lawyer, and a gentleman's gentleman. A prosecutor of unqualified fairness and zeal, he became an insightful and incisive jurist who deeply respected the rule of law. Above all, he was a caring and thoughtful friend and family man."
The Yale Law School graduate previously served as Waterbury state's attorney and prosecuted major murder cases.
His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Litchfield.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
- Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Study: Cutting down on screen time can lead to better brain function in children
- Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
- The Rock to start in Netflix original film
- DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane Michael officially made its landfall.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle
- WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
- Video: Hurricane Michael conditions across the coast
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
A firefighter called for mayday while battling a fire in Meriden.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
Patricia "Pattie" Lawlor, the deputy chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Toni...Read More »
-
DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents
Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around...Read More »
Video Center
-
Planet Fitness talks about October Promotion
We are joined by Mike Katz, Planet Fitness Owner to tell you about their October Promotion.Read More »
-
Actress Sophie Grace tells us about her role in Terror in the Woods
The star of "Terror in the Woods" Sophie Grace talks about her new Lifetime movie.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: Taylor Swift Rules at the American Music Awards
The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.Read More »