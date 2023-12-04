WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former state representative is expected to turn himself in prison today after a federal judge granted a motion in July to delay the start of his sentence.

Former West Haven state representative Michael DiMassa was sentenced to 27 months in prison in May for stealing more than $1.2 million of the city’s COVID-19 relief money. He will also serve five years of unsupervised release and will pay almost $866,000 in restitution.

A judge granted the 32-year-old a three-month extension to turn himself in so he could care for his baby until his wife, Lauren DiMassa, was released from prison.

Lauren DiMassa was sentenced to six months in prison and five years of supervised release in March, after committing fraud in the scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds from the City of West Haven.

She was released from prison in October and is now in home confinement, according to court documents.

