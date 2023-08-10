NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A now-former correctional officer was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly bringing narcotics into New Haven Correctional Center, according to authorities.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections said the administration at New Haven Correctional Center became aware that the officer could be bringing drugs into the facility.

Officials said that the officer was identified as Nicholas Kosa, 28, of Cheshire. Kosa was searched upon entering the facility and drugs were recovered.

Connecticut State Police responded to New Haven Correctional Officer and found Kosa with suspected narcotics. Kosa was placed under arrested and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop I for processing.

The Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Department of Correction’s Security Division are both conducting investigations into the matter.

Kosa was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell a narcotic substance, criminal attempt to convey unauthorized items into an institution.

Kosa became employed with the Department of Corrections on Feb 10. Kosa has since been separated from state service and is no longer employed by the Department of Corrections.

“I am extremely troubled to learn a staff member was arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into one of our correctional facilities,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros. “We take the safety and security of everyone who enters our facilities extremely seriously. There is zero tolerance for any action that could place our facilities at risk. We will hold any individual who jeopardizes the safety and security of our operations accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Kosa appeared in New Haven Superior Superior court on Wednesday.