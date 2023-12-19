DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Derby mayoral candidate plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge connected to his presence at the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

Gino DiGiovanni, identified in court documents as Gene DiGiovanni, Jr., is expected to plead guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building after turning himself in this summer.

DiGiovanni was initially charged with two counts of entering restricted grounds, one count of disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds and one count of demonstrating inside the Capitol building. He was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a jacket with his name on it.

DiGiovanni lost the election for Derby mayor in November.

His lawyer, Martin Minnella, said it’s been a “difficult” time, with DiGiovanni’s father dying two weeks ago.

“We wanted to close this chapter in his life as soon as possible,” Minnella said, adding that they were being given a “very fair resolution to this case.”

The plea agreement hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.