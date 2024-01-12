DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Derby mayoral candidate pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge connected to his presence at the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

According to court documents, Gino DiGiovanni pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

He was initially charged with two counts of entering restricted grounds, one count of disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds and one count of demonstrating inside the Capitol building.

The FBI identified photographs and surveillance video of DiGiovanni unlawfully entering the United States Capitol building while wearing a jacket with his name on it. and participating in disorderly conduct.

DiGiovanni’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on Apr. 15

