Former East Haven mayoral candidate ‘Big Steve’ Tracey arrested for allegedly possessing more than 200 oxycodone pills

New Haven
Steven Tracey (Credit: New Haven police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former East Haven mayoral candidate “Big Steve” Tracey has been arrested on drug charges in New Haven.

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Woodward Avenue near Main Street for a motor vehicle violation.

During the stop, police said they found Tracey with more than 200 oxycodone pills.

He was arrested and charged with failure to give proper turn signal, possession of a controlled substance, and illegally obtaining drugs.

Tracey was later released on a $25,000 bond. He is due in court on Feb. 13.

Tracey is a retired professional wrestler, who once faced off against Hulk Hogan.

He ran for East Haven mayor in 2019 but lost to Democrat Joe Carfora.

Tracey is also a bail bondsman who co-owns DiAdamo-Tracey & Big Steve Bail Bonds.

New Haven

