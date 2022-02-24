WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the city, Mayor Nancy Rossi announced Thursday.

“Effective immediately, Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the City of West Haven,” Rossi said. “I thank Mr. Cieplinski for his service to the City of West Haven.”

Rossi has appointed former Hamden Mayor Scott Jackson as the new director of finance, effective Feb. 28, as “we continue to improve our city’s financial position and regain the trust of our residents and stakeholders.”

The city’s finances have come under scrutiny following the arrest of former Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa and three others in connection with the alleged theft of more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the City of West Haven.

“Mr. Jackson will lead the continued evaluation of the city’s current system and implement any additional controls necessary to ensure that public funds are protected and the public trust in our Finance Department and city is restored.”

Jackson previously served as Hamden’s finance director, the commissioner of the state Department of Labor, the commissioner of the state Department of Revenue Services, and the chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Rossi did not elaborate on Cieplinki’s departure.