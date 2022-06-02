HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – School officials at Booker T. Washington Academy have released a statement following the arrest of a former teacher.

Hamden police said on November 10, 2021, the department received a report of an inappropriate text message between a teacher and a group of students between the ages of 12 and 13 years old. Hamden police said this happened at the Booker T. Washington Academy on Circular Ave.

Police identified the teacher as Dominique Maynard, 27, of New Haven.

Hamden police said the investigation revealed that Maynard sent inappropriate text messages to a group of students, including a 13-year-old male student. Police said the investigation also determined that Maynard engaged in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old student, on more than one occasion, at the school.

John Taylor, Executive Director of Booker T. Washington Academy, released a statement following the arrest:

We know it’ll be a long road to recovery but for us, this arrest means the investigation found credence in our initial complaint. When we first discovered the misconduct, we acted quickly to alert authorities and took the proper steps to secure our scholars’ well-being by being transparent and working to assist in the investigation. All along, our primary focus remained on the safety of every scholar enrolled in our academy. With this most recent development, we will continue to work together with our scholars, their families, and the Booker T. Washington staff to ensure our parents continue to have confidence in our commitment to the safety of our community. John Taylor

On May 31, Maynard was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 3.