Former New Haven fire chief Michael Grant passes away

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former New Haven Fire Chief Michael Grant passed away at 70-years old Sunday, due to complications from terminal illness.

Chief Grant served 42 years in the New Haven Fire Department and 11 years as fire chief.

Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement Monday, stating:

Chief Grant was a friend and an important figure in our community. This is a tremendous loss for New Haven – particularly the brotherhood of New Haven Firefighters who have already lost so much this year…Chief Grant was a 40+ year veteran of the New Haven Fire Department, and like so many others like him, dedicated his life to keeping our community safe. Chief Grant was a quiet leader, always following his heart and integrity. I admired the Chief’s dedication to our City and in particular that he was a firefighter to his core. Our thoughts are with his family.”

In 2013, Chief Grant was made a member of the Connecticut State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters, International Association of Fire Chiefs and The International Association of Metropolitan Chiefs.

“When you think of the New Haven Fire Department and when I have traveled across this country, the name of Mike Grant is always spoken of with the deepest respect and admiration,” said Fire Chief John Alston. “Chief Grant made such a tremendous impact in our City and in our region.”

In recognition of his passing, all department flags were lowered to half staff.