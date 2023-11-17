NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former New Haven police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, according to authorities.

New Haven police have been investigating a sexual assault case involving former officer Jeremy Elliot since March 1. Police learned of the allegations while Elliot was employed as a school resource officer and a member of the department’s police athletic league.

The alleged sexual assault between the years of 2012 and 2014.

Police conducted an extensive investigation and Elliot was identified as the suspect in the sexual assault case involving a juvenile. An arrest warrant was then issued for Elliot on Thursday.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault involving a minor, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Elliot was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police and subsequently released on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned in court on Friday.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jaconson released the following statement upon learning of the arrest.

“The New Haven Police Department takes all allegations of sexual assaults seriously. The city of New Haven deserves police officers who serve and protect and respect their authority. This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated at the New Haven Police Department.”