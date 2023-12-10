NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former nurse who has dedicated her life to helping New Haven turned 100 on Sunday.

Mary Diamante opened the first intensive care unit at Yale-New Haven Hospital in 1962, and then led the hospital’s ear, nose and throat clinic after she retired. Diamante, who is a cancer survivor, also worked for the American Red Cross.

What’s her advice for a long life? Eating healthy and being with the ones you love.

But, she said, it’s not as much about how old you are, but how you spend your years.

“I think longevity is happiness and enjoying and sharing what one has with one another,” she said.

Her family, friends from church, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association threw her a party at the Mary Wade Home, complete with a dinner and a cake decorated with “100” candles.