Former Patriots and SCSU star Joe Andruzzi receives degree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major milestone for a three-time Superbowl champion.

Former Patriots and Southern Connecticut star Joe Andruzzi was in New Haven on Monday to pick up his degree. He left Southern in 1997 then played ten years in the NFL.

He says he always wanted to come back to school and finish up, but in 2007 he was diagnosed with cancer and personally ran into some challenges.

“Cancer really effected my mind, I had a very huge battle with anxiety and depression and it was up and down roller coaster for me to get back on my feet. You know with that said my grandmother, my mother, my father being able to always tell them that I didn’t go to school for nothing.”

He earned a bachelors of arts in special education.

