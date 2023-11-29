MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The former president of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) in Milford is accused of stealing about $184K from the organization, police said.

According to police, Peter Parks, 42, was arrested on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. and charged with first-degree larceny.

The police department’s Internal Affairs Unit initiated an internal investigation on May 2 after they received information that Parks misappropriated a large sum of money from the PBA, police said.

Officers said Parks was immediately relieved of his duty, his police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative leave.

Mug shot of Peter Parks (SOURCE: Milford Police Department)

Milford Chief of Police Keith Mello recommended to the Board of Police Commissioners that Peter Parks’ employment be terminated, police said. A termination hearing was scheduled on June 29 but police said Parks resigned before the hearing.

During further investigation, a forensic fraud examiner reviewed the PBA financial records and conducted a financial analysis of the accounts.

Parks posted a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to be in Milford Superior Court on Dec. 26.

“Peter Parks has violated the trust of every member of the Police Benevolent Association, which includes both active and retired police officers,” Chief Mello said in a statement. “The funds he stole were intended to benefit the members and their families in time of need.”

Parks was hired on Jan. 2, 2004, as part of the Federal Police Corps Program. He served in the patrol division throughout his entire career an was promoted to sergeant on July 7, 2011, police said.

“While the theft of $184,000 did not involve any public funds, he nevertheless violated his oath of office and he has undermined the public trust that is required of every police officer,” Chief Mello said.